TURIN May 14 Sevilla beat Benfica 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw to win the Europa League final on Wednesday, extending the Portuguese side's extraordinary run of defeats in European finals.

Kevin Gameiro fired home the winning penalty as Sevilla, twice winners of the old UEFA Cup, lifted the trophy for the third time and left Benfica to reflect on their eight successive loss in a European final.

Benfica had the better of the 90 minutes but the confidence seemed to drain out of them in extra-time.

Sevilla won the toss, took the penalties in front of their own fans and Benfica's Oscar Cardozo and Rodrigo had successive penalties saved by Beto to hand the Spanish side the trophy.

