Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
BERNE Aug 3 Wesley Sneijder set Inter Milan on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win away at Hajduk Split in Europa League qualifying on Thursday, giving the Serie A side a successful start in their first competitive game of the season.
Dutchman Sneijder rifled Inter ahead after 18 minutes and Japan's Yuto Nagatomo put them 2-0 up against the Croatian side just before the break.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho completed the scoring in the second half of the third qualifying round first-leg tie.
"It's a good result but what I liked was the fact that we never stopped trying to play football and we gave very little away," Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni said.
Inter are hoping to recover from a difficult last season when Stramaccioni, initially given the job on an interim basis, became the third coach to be employed by club president Massimo Moratti.
In other ties, a second-half strike from Stewart Downing gave Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Belarus side Gomel and last season's beaten finalists Athletic Bilbao beat Croatia's Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3-1 at home. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.