May 1 Benfica kept alive their dream of a first European trophy in 52 years after a goalless draw with Juventus in Turin on Thursday helped the newly-crowned Portuguese champions win their Europa League semi-final 2-1 on aggregate.

Jorge Jesus's side will return to Turin on May 14 to take on Sevilla in the final after restricting the Serie A leaders to a handful of chances, despite having to play for 23 minutes with 10 men after Enzo Perez was sent off after receiving a second booking for a silly foul on Arturo Vidal.

They will be hoping to win their first European title since 1962's European Cup triumph, since when they have lost seven European finals, including last season's Europa League final to Chelsea.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)