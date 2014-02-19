PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
MADRID Feb 19 Dynamo Kiev's Europa League last-32, first leg at home to Valencia on Thursday has been moved to the Cypriot capital Nicosia due to civil unrest in the Ukrainian capital, Valencia said on Wednesday.
"The president of Valencia CF, Amadeo Salvo, has confirmed ... that the match against Dynamo Kiev will be played on Thursday...at the same time, 1900 hours Spanish time (1800 GMT), in Nicosia," the La Liga club said on their website (www.valenciacf.com). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.