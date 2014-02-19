MADRID Feb 19 Dynamo Kiev's Europa League last-32, first leg at home to Valencia on Thursday has been moved to the Cypriot capital Nicosia due to civil unrest in the Ukrainian capital, Valencia said on Wednesday.

"The president of Valencia CF, Amadeo Salvo, has confirmed ... that the match against Dynamo Kiev will be played on Thursday...at the same time, 1900 hours Spanish time (1800 GMT), in Nicosia," the La Liga club said on their website (www.valenciacf.com). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)