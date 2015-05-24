May 24 Sevilla can lift the Europa League trophy for a record fourth time when they play Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the final in Warsaw on Wednesday, but for their midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak it promises to be an even more special occasion.

The Poland international is hoping to become the first player from his country to win a European club competition on home soil.

"It's going to be a unique game for me as a Pole," Krychowiak told Reuters.

"This is my first season here and I'll have the opportunity to play in Sevilla's shirt in front of the Polish fans at the National Stadium. I'm as proud of this achievement as it's possible to be."

The 25-year-old will be only the fourth Polish player to appear in the final of the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup.

In what could prove a good omen for the Andalusians, the three who have gone before have all lifted the trophy.

"I've never been in a situation like this," he added. "For me it's the first time that I'm going to show up at the National Stadium without the eagle (the national team's symbol) on my chest.

"It's a special occasion for Poland and Warsaw."

Krychowiak left Poland as a 15-year-old and was given a professional contract by Girondins Bordeaux in France.

He forged his reputation during loan spells at Nantes and Stade de Reims, with the latter signing him on a permanent deal in 2012.

He joined Sevilla last year and quickly became a crowd favourite at the Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to his battling industry and leadership in the holding midfield role.

He has since become one of the most important and trusted members of Unai Emery's squad.

Krychowiak, who started his first game for Sevilla against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup just weeks after his move, has played in 32 out of 38 La Liga matches this term.

While it promises to be a memorable evening for the Pole, he will not be caught out trying to crown the occasion with a goal.

"I know my role on the pitch and I know what the coach wants me to do," he said.

"I won't be like a madman looking for a goal. The most important is victory and the scorer's name is a secondary issue.

"We realise the importance of this game for our club. We have a chance of taking the last Champions League spot, so there's no way we are underestimating our opponents.

"People see us as a favourites, but I don't feel it's like that. Dnipro, just like us, have come a long way to the final. They eliminated Napoli and it proved their strength. We'll go out there motivated and focused on our goal to win this game."