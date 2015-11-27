Nov 27 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was delighted the club wrapped up an early place in the Europa League knockout stages after Thursday's hard-fought 2-1 win over French side Girondins de Bordeaux at Anfield.

Liverpool found it difficult to exert dominance before striker Christian Benteke completed the come from behind win to send the Merseysiders through from Group B. They can win the group if they draw away to second placed Sion on Dec. 10 in Switzerland.

"I am very happy to have qualified, the team are very happy to have qualified, the club are very happy to be qualified, so you (journalists) can be very happy to have qualified" Klopp told reporters after the game.

"(Finishing) top of the table is important, but not the most important thing because there are only good teams in the next round.

"We will try everything when we travel to Sion in two weeks, but there are 50 games between then and now."

Klopp's immediate attention is on Sunday's Premier League game against Swansea City as Liverpool look to build on last weekend's impressive 4-1 win at Manchester City. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)