PARIS Nov 17 Monaco has banned Anderlecht fans from entering the principality on Nov. 26 when its Ligue 1 club takes on Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League following last Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.

"The Monaco government has made the decision to ban the presence of the Anderlecht fans on its territory, and consequently at the Stade Louis II, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, date of the game between the two sides in the Europa League," AS Monaco said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This decision follows the dramatic events that happened in Paris, prompting the Monaco principality to raise its vigilance level and proritise the mobilisation of the police forces."

Monaco added that European governing body UEFA and Anderlecht had backed the decision.

Last Friday, three suicide bombers blew themselves up near the Stade de France, killing one, and gunmen attacked bars, restaurants and a concert hall, killing 128 others while 352 were wounded. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)