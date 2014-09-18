(Note offensive language in second par)

BELGRADE, Sept 18 Partizan Belgrade fans displayed an anti-semitic banner taunting Tottenham Hotspur during their Europa League 0-0 draw in the Serbian capital on Thursday.

The banner read "Only Jews and Pussies" and was a mock-up of the motif of the "Only Fools and Horses" British television comedy series.

Tottenham have many Jewish supporters.

When asked to comment on the banner after the game, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "I didn't see it, but if it's true it's unacceptable and I am very disappointed.

"It shows a lack of respect and it's a shame because the atmosphere was otherwise excellent."

The incident is the latest in a series of offences by the Balkan nation's fans, who also racially abused Tottenham defender Danny Rose during Serbia's 1-0 home defeat by England in an Under-21 Euro qualifier in 2012. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Mark Meadows)