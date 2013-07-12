LONDON, July 12 Prestatyn Town scored a rare success for the minor Welsh Premier League when they beat Latvian side Liepajas Metalurgs in a Europa League first qualifying round tie after losing the first leg at home.

Prestatyn, who won the Welsh FA Cup last season for the first time in their 113-year history, went through 4-3 on penalties after winning the second leg 2-1 in Latvia with a 90th minute goal to send the tie into extra time 3-3 on aggregate.

Liepajas increased their overall lead to 3-1 early in the game but the Welsh part-timers scored twice in the last 13 minutes to save the tie.

Head coach Chris Hughes told BBC Wales: "At Prestatyn we never ever know when we're beaten. It's a trait of ours - we never give in."

Prestatyn, who normally play in front of a few hundred fans at their tiny 1,000-capacity ground, will now play HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the first leg of the second qualifying round next Thursday.

The club have so far earned 250,000 euros ($326,000) following their unexpected success.

