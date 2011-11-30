PARIS Nov 30 Argentine playmaker Javier
Pastore needs to rest and his omission from the Paris St Germain
squad for Thursday's Europa League away game against Salzburg is
not a sanction, coach Antoine Kombouare said on Wednesday.
"I have left Pastore to rest because he has been less good
for a few weeks. He needs to recuperate with a specific
programme," Kombouare was quoted as telling a news conference in
Salzburg by the club's website (www.psg.fr). "But it is not a
sanction at all."
PSG, who spent more than 80 million euros on the transfer
market in the off-season, have been struggling lately after a
bright start to the season.
They have lost their last two Ligue 1 games, 1-0 at home
against Nancy and 3-0 at bitter rivals Olympique Marseille on
Sunday, with Pastore, who joined from Palermo on a French record
42-million-euro transfer in August, appearing a shadow of his
usual, brilliant self.
PSG have dropped to second in Ligue 1, three points behind
surprise package Montpellier, and lie second in their Europa
League Group F three points adrift of Athletic Bilbao.
A defeat on Thursday could cost Kombouare his job, with
media reports suggesting that former France midfielder Claude
Makelele, now an advisor to general manager Leonardo, could take
over on a caretaking basis.
