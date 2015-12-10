LONDON, Dec 10 Teams qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League after the final round of group matches on Thursday. Molde Liverpool FK Krasnodar Borussia Dortmund Napoli Villarreal Rapid Vienna Braga Lazio St Etienne Basel Tottenham Hotspur Schalke 04 Sparta Prague Athletic Bilbao Fenerbahce Sion Midtjylland Olympique de Marseille Lokomotiv Moscow Sporting Fiorentina Anderlecht Augsburg Joining Europa League from Champions League Porto Olympiakos Piraeus Manchester United Bayer Leverkusen Sevilla Valencia Galatasaray Shakhtar Donetsk Last 32 draw on Dec. 14. (Compiled by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)