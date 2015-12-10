LONDON, Dec 10 Teams qualified for the last 32
of the Europa League after the final round of group matches on
Thursday.
Molde
Liverpool
FK Krasnodar
Borussia Dortmund
Napoli
Villarreal
Rapid Vienna
Braga
Lazio
St Etienne
Basel
Tottenham Hotspur
Schalke 04
Sparta Prague
Athletic Bilbao
Fenerbahce
Sion
Midtjylland
Olympique de Marseille
Lokomotiv Moscow
Sporting
Fiorentina
Anderlecht
Augsburg
Joining Europa League from Champions League
Porto
Olympiakos Piraeus
Manchester United
Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla
Valencia
Galatasaray
Shakhtar Donetsk
Last 32 draw on Dec. 14.
(Compiled by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)