Feb 14 Europa League last 32, first leg results
on Tuesday
Braga (Portugal) 0 Besiktas (Turkey) 2
Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0 Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1
Playing on Thursday (1800 GMT unless stated)
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) v Athletic Bilbao (Spain) (1700)
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v Manchester United (England)
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) v Anderlecht (Belgium)
Salzburg (Austria) v Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine)
Lazio (Italy) v Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Legia Warsaw (Poland) v Sporting (Portugal)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) v Schalke 04 (Germany)
Porto (Portugal) v Manchester City (England) (2005)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) v Twente Enschede (Netherlands)(2005)
Trabzonspor (Turkey) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (2005)
Udinese (Italy) v PAOK Salonika (Greece) (2005)
Hanover 96 (Germany) v Club Bruges (Belgium) (2005)
Stoke City (England) v Valencia (Spain) (2005)
Wisla Krakow (Poland) v Standard Liege (Belgium) (2005)