Feb 16 Europa League last 32, first leg results
on Thursday
Porto (Portugal) 1 Manchester City (England) 2
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1
Trabzonspor (Turkey) 1 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2
Udinese (Italy) 0 PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0
Hanover 96 (Germany) 2 Club Bruges (Belgium) 1
Stoke City (England) 0 Valencia (Spain) 1
Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 Standard Liege (Belgium) 1
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0 Manchester United (England) 2
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1 Anderlecht (Belgium) 0
Salzburg (Austria) 0 Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 4
Lazio (Italy) 1 Atletico Madrid (Spain) 3
Legia Warsaw (Poland) 2 Sporting (Portugal) 2
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1 Schalke 04 (Germany) 1
Played on Tuesday
Braga (Portugal) 0 Besiktas (Turkey) 2
Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0 Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1