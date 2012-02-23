Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Europa League last 32 second leg matches on Thursday. Schalke 04 (Germany) 3 Viktoria Plzen (C. Republic)1AET Schalke 04 win 4-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) 0 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1 AZ Alkmaar win 2-0 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1 Lazio (Italy) 0 Atletico Madrid win 4-1 on aggregate.
Besiktas (Turkey) 0 Braga (Portugal) 1 Besiktas win 2-1 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) 1 Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2 Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate.
Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 1 Metalist Kharkiv win 8-1 on aggregate.
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0 Olympiakos Piraeus win 2-0 on aggregate.
Sporting (Portugal) 1 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0 Sporting win 3-2 on aggregate. Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1 Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0 Bilbao win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Club Bruges (Belgium) 0 Hanover 96 (Germany) 1 Hanover 96 win 3-1 on aggregate.
Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1 Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0 Twente Enschede win 2-0 on aggregate.
PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0 Udinese (Italy) 3 Udinese win 3-0 on aggregate.
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 4 Trabzonspor (Turkey) 1 PSV Eindhoven win 6-2 on aggregate.
Standard Liege (Belgium) 0 Wisla Krakow (Poland) 0 Standard Liege win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate.
Valencia (Spain) 1 Stoke City (England) 0 Valencia win 2-0 on aggregate.
Played on Wednesday Manchester City (England) 4 Porto (Portugal) 0 Manchester City win 6-1 on aggregate.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.