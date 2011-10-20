Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
Oct 20 Europa League group stage results on Thursday (numerals denote division)
Group A
PAOK Salonika (Greece) 2 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 1
Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0
Group B
Standard Liege (Belgium) 0 Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) 0
Hanover 96 (Germany) 2 FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2
Group C
Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1
Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 0 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1
Group D
FC Zurich (Switzerland) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1
Sporting (Portugal) 2 Vaslui (Romania) 0
Group E
Stoke City (England) 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 0
Group F
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 2 Salzburg (Austria) 2
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0 Paris St Germain (France) 0
Group G
Malmo (Sweden) 1 Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 4
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 2 Austria Vienna (Austria) 2
Group H
Club Bruges (Belgium) 1 Birmingham City (England) (II) 2
Maribor (Slovenia) 1 Braga (Portugal) 1
Group I
Stade Rennes (France) 1 Celtic (Scotland) 1
Udinese (Italy) 2 Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0
Group J
AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) 0 Schalke 04 (Germany) 5
Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 5 Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0
Group K
OB Odense (Denmark) 1 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 4
Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 Fulham (England) 0
Group L
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 3 AEK Athens (Greece) 1
Sturm Graz (Austria) 0 Anderlecht (Belgium) 2
LONDON, Feb 9 If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.