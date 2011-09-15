UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Sept 15 UEFA Europa League results on Thursday (* denotes late results):
Group A
PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 0 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 3
- -
Group B
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1 Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) 0
Hanover 96 (Germany) 0 Standard Liege (Belgium) 0
- -
Group C
Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 1
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0
- -
Group D
FC Zurich (Switzerland) 0 Sporting (Portugal) 2
Lazio (Italy) 2 Vaslui (Romania) 2
- -
Group E
Besiktas (Turkey) 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1 Stoke City (England) 1
- -
Group F
Paris St Germain (France) 3 Salzburg (Austria) 1
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 1 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 2
- -
Group G
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 4 Malmo (Sweden) 1
Austria Vienna (Austria) 1 Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 2
- -
Group H
Club Bruges (Belgium) 2 Maribor (Slovenia) 0
Birmingham City (England) 1 Braga (Portugal) 3
- -
Group I
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2 Celtic (Scotland) 0
Udinese (Italy) 2 Stade Rennes (France) 1
- -
Group J
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0 Schalke 04 (Germany) 0
Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 1 AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) 0
- -
Group K
Fulham (England) 1 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1
Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 OB Odense (Denmark) 3
- -
Group L
Anderlecht (Belgium) 4 AEK Athens (Greece) 1
* Sturm Graz (Austria) 1 Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2
Next matchday: Sept 29 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.