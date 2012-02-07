MOSCOW Feb 7 Lokomotiv Moscow will host
Spain's Athletic Bilbao in next week's Europa League last 32 tie
at the Luzhniki stadium, the Russian club said on Tuesday.
Lokomotiv have decided to switch the Feb. 16 first leg to
Luzhniki's artificial turf from their grass pitch because of the
cold weather that has hit the Russian capital in recent weeks.
"We have thought about playing at Luzhniki for some time but
now I can say it with a 100 percent certainty," Lokomotiv
president Olga Smorodskaya was quoted as saying by local media.
"It's cold in Moscow so it's better to play on an artificial
pitch."
Fellow Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan have also
chosen Luzhniki for their Europa League last 32 tie against
Greece's Olympiakos Piraeus on Feb. 14 because of the cold.
CSKA Moscow's Champions League last 16 first leg tie against
Real Madrid on Feb. 21 will also be played at the 84,000-seat
arena, which will stage the 2018 World Cup final.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)