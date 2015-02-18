MADRID Feb 18 Borussia Moenchengladbach's two UEFA Cup triumphs came back in the 1970s but that does not mean holders Sevilla are favourites for Thursday's Europa League clash, the La Liga club's coach said on Wednesday.

Bundesliga side Gladbach won the UEFA Cup in 1974 and 1979, while Sevilla triumphed in 2006 and 2007 before winning Europe's renamed second-tier club competition last term and the pair meet for the first time in a last 32, first leg in Seville.

"It's a tie featuring a significant opponent, with an historic trajectory, the winner of two UEFA Cups," Sevilla coach Unai Emery told a news conference.

"They (Gladbach) are third in the Bundesliga and playing a great season," he added.

"So saying who is favourite is very difficult. It's a very, very nice tie, with an important goal for both sides which means it will be an open game."

Sevilla have won on their last five European outings at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium since a 2-0 loss to neighbours Real Betis in last season's Europa League last 16.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight European games this term, including four on the road.

Emery said it was vital Sevilla prevented Gladbach from taking any away goals back to Germany for next week's return.

"They are 180 minutes where the away goals factor could play a role," he told reporters.

"But tomorrow we are playing at our stadium, with our fans, and we have an obligation to win.

"Keeping a clean sheet is very important but this shouldn't take precedence over winning. We have to look for the win and stop them scoring."

History is firmly on Sevilla's side.

They are undefeated in nine home games against German clubs in UEFA competition, winning five and drawing four.

Gladbach are without a win in four matches in Spain since a 4-2 victory at Real Zaragoza on their first visit in 1974. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)