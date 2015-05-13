FLORENCE, Italy May 13 The best way for holders Sevilla to defend their 3-0 lead in Thursday's Europa League semi-final, second leg at Fiorentina is to go on the attack, full back Jorge Andujar said on Wednesday.

Sevilla thumped the Italian side at the Sanchez Pizjuan last week and are on the brink of a second consecutive appearance in the final of Europe's second-tier club competition and within touching distance of a record fourth triumph.

"The attitude will be the same as you have seen throughout the season," Andujar, who is known as 'Coke', told a news conference previewing the clash at the Stadio Comunale Artemio Franchi in the Tuscan capital Florence.

"We know we face a very tough match despite our goal advantage and the best way to protect it is to go for victory and do things the way we know," he added.

"We know that Fiorentina are a great club, with a lot of people behind them and a great history.

"Considering who they are it's normal that they believe in a comeback but that's why we are here.

"We have to work to try to win because we don't know how to play any other way."

Fiorentina must pull off a feat that has only been achieved once before if they are to make the showpiece in the Polish capital Warsaw on May 27.

Sevilla's La Liga rivals Valencia hammered FC Basel 5-0 after extra time in the second leg of their quarter-final last season to become the only team to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in a UEFA Cup/Europa League knockout tie.

If Sevilla clinch the trophy, they would win a record fourth title, eclipsing Inter Milan, Juventus and Liverpool, who all have three.

They won back-to-back UEFA Cups in 2006 and 2007 and beat Benfica on penalties in Turin to secure the renamed trophy last term.

Another triumph would secure them a lucrative berth in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Napoli play at Ukrainian side Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in Thursday's other semi-final, second leg after last week's clash in Naples ended 1-1. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Toby Davis)