LISBON, April 19 Sporting came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home thanks to goals by Emiliano Insua and Diego Capel, earning a slender but well-deserved advantage after the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Bilbao struggled to reproduce the inspired form that helped them to beat Manchester United and Schalke 04 in previous rounds and will need improve in next week's second leg if they want to reach the Bucharest final in May.

Jon Aurtenetxe grabbed the breakthrough for the visitors in the 54th minute, easily tapping the ball in after Sporting's Insua failed to clear Markel Susaeta's free kick.

But Sporting, unbeaten in 11 European home games, kept on believing and Argentine Insua made up for his mistake 20 minutes later, levelling with an exquisite header before Capel rifled in the winner with a left-footed shot. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Pritha Sarkar)