May 8 Statistics ahead of Wednesday's Europa
League final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in
Bucharest (1845 GMT):
* This will be the first time these teams have met in a
European competition.
* These teams have met each other in 150 Spanish league
matches, with Atletico having the upper hand with 64 wins.
Bilbao have won 59 of their meetings (27 draws).
* Both teams won their home encounter with each other this
season in La Liga.
* Atletico have faced Spanish opposition nine times before
in Europe (4-2-3). They are unbeaten in their last five (3-2-0).
* Bilbao have met Spanish opposition on one previous
occasion. They lost the two-legged match against Barcelona in
the 1976/77 UEFA Cup quarter-final.
* This is the sixth final in a European tournament between
two Spanish clubs, which breaks the Italian record for most
European finals between clubs from the same country (5).
* This is the second consecutive season that this final will
be played between clubs from the same country. Last year, Porto
defeated Braga in Dublin.
* This will be the first European final played in Romania.
Atletico Madrid
* This will be Atletico's seventh European final. They won
three of their previous six.
* They won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1962 after beating
Fiorentina. Atletico lost the 1963 CWC final against Tottenham
Hotspur. They lost the 1974 Champions Cup against Bayern Munich.
The Spanish side lost the 1986 CWC against Dynamo Kiev. They won
the 2009/2010 Europa League (inaugural season) against Fulham
and won the 2010/2011 European Super Cup against Inter Milan.
* Atletico are on a record equalling 11-match winning run in
European competition. They equalled Barcelona's record in the
semi-final. Barca set the record between 2002 and 2003.
* Atletico have won 16 of their 18 matches in European
competition this season (16-1-1).
* The only team to beat Atletico this season in European
competition were Udinese in October, 2011 (2-0).
* Atletico have scored 40 goals in their 18 EC matches so
far this season.
* Current Atletico Madrid players Luis Perea, Alvaro
Dominguez, Antonio Lopez, Paulo Assuncao and Eduardo Salvio
played for Atletico Madrid in the 2010 EL final.
* Last season, Radamel Falcao won the EL with Porto. He
scored 18 EL goals (including qualifiers), an all-time
single-season record for European competitions.
* Falcao can become the first player to win the UEFA Cup/EL
in successive seasons with 2 different clubs.
* Europa League top scorers for Atletico are Falcao (10) and
Adrian (11) this season (including qualifiers). Schalke's
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has the most goals in this competition with
14.
* Adrian can score in the club's fourth successive Europa
League match, equalling Falcao's streak set earlier this EL
season.
* Atletico manager Diego Simeone won the UEFA Cup as a
player with Inter Milan in 1998.
Athletic Bilbao
* Athletic's only previous European final came in the
1976/77 UEFA Cup when they lost to Juventus in a two-legged
final losing on the away-goal-rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.
* Bilbao have also reached the final of the Spanish King's
Cup, where they will play Barcelona on May 25. They have not won
a trophy since clinching the league and cup double in 1983/84.
That also gave them the Spanish Super Cup.
* In 1976/77, Bilbao also reached a King's Cup and UEFA Cup
final in the same season. They lost both finals.
* Fernando Llorente has scored 28 goals in all competitions
for Bilbao this season.
* The last player to score 30 or more goals in a single
season for the club is Dani in 1979/80 (30 goals).
* Manager Marcelo Bielsa, as coach of Newell's Old Boys
(Argentina), finished runners up in the 1992 Libertadores Cup,
losing to Sao Paulo.
