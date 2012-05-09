May 8 Statistics ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in Bucharest (1845 GMT):

* This will be the first time these teams have met in a European competition.

* These teams have met each other in 150 Spanish league matches, with Atletico having the upper hand with 64 wins. Bilbao have won 59 of their meetings (27 draws).

* Both teams won their home encounter with each other this season in La Liga.

* Atletico have faced Spanish opposition nine times before in Europe (4-2-3). They are unbeaten in their last five (3-2-0).

* Bilbao have met Spanish opposition on one previous occasion. They lost the two-legged match against Barcelona in the 1976/77 UEFA Cup quarter-final.

* This is the sixth final in a European tournament between two Spanish clubs, which breaks the Italian record for most European finals between clubs from the same country (5).

* This is the second consecutive season that this final will be played between clubs from the same country. Last year, Porto defeated Braga in Dublin.

* This will be the first European final played in Romania.

Atletico Madrid

* This will be Atletico's seventh European final. They won three of their previous six.

* They won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1962 after beating Fiorentina. Atletico lost the 1963 CWC final against Tottenham Hotspur. They lost the 1974 Champions Cup against Bayern Munich. The Spanish side lost the 1986 CWC against Dynamo Kiev. They won the 2009/2010 Europa League (inaugural season) against Fulham and won the 2010/2011 European Super Cup against Inter Milan.

* Atletico are on a record equalling 11-match winning run in European competition. They equalled Barcelona's record in the semi-final. Barca set the record between 2002 and 2003.

* Atletico have won 16 of their 18 matches in European competition this season (16-1-1).

* The only team to beat Atletico this season in European competition were Udinese in October, 2011 (2-0).

* Atletico have scored 40 goals in their 18 EC matches so far this season.

* Current Atletico Madrid players Luis Perea, Alvaro Dominguez, Antonio Lopez, Paulo Assuncao and Eduardo Salvio played for Atletico Madrid in the 2010 EL final.

* Last season, Radamel Falcao won the EL with Porto. He scored 18 EL goals (including qualifiers), an all-time single-season record for European competitions.

* Falcao can become the first player to win the UEFA Cup/EL in successive seasons with 2 different clubs.

* Europa League top scorers for Atletico are Falcao (10) and Adrian (11) this season (including qualifiers). Schalke's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has the most goals in this competition with 14.

* Adrian can score in the club's fourth successive Europa League match, equalling Falcao's streak set earlier this EL season.

* Atletico manager Diego Simeone won the UEFA Cup as a player with Inter Milan in 1998.

Athletic Bilbao

* Athletic's only previous European final came in the 1976/77 UEFA Cup when they lost to Juventus in a two-legged final losing on the away-goal-rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

* Bilbao have also reached the final of the Spanish King's Cup, where they will play Barcelona on May 25. They have not won a trophy since clinching the league and cup double in 1983/84. That also gave them the Spanish Super Cup.

* In 1976/77, Bilbao also reached a King's Cup and UEFA Cup final in the same season. They lost both finals.

* Fernando Llorente has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Bilbao this season.

* The last player to score 30 or more goals in a single season for the club is Dani in 1979/80 (30 goals).

* Manager Marcelo Bielsa, as coach of Newell's Old Boys (Argentina), finished runners up in the 1992 Libertadores Cup, losing to Sao Paulo. Source: Infostrada Sports