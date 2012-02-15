Feb 15 Cheating is a growing disease in
English football with players copying the bad examples set in
continental Europe, Stoke City manager Tony Pulis said on
Wednesday.
Pulis, speaking before his side host experienced European
campaigners Valencia in a Europa League Round of 32 first leg
match on Thursday, urged the English FA to take tougher action
against offenders.
"I cannot stand the sight of players rolling around. It
really goes against the grain of British football," he told
reporters.
"But from what I've seen abroad and, in a few cases here,
it's a growing disease. Players aren't even touched and they're
falling over. It puts enormous pressure on referees.
"I watch Spanish football and they're regularly doing it
over there and everyone just takes it as the norm. But I don't
think it is clever. I think it's cheating.
"I've seen instances where players are looking to get the
other player sent off. It's wrong, completely wrong. They're all
in the same profession."
At the same briefing, Stoke striker Peter Crouch said that
he hoped Fabio Capello's exit as England manager last week would
give him the chance to re-establish himself in the team.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is widely tipped to
follow Capello into the job, and knows Crouch well having signed
him when he was manager at both Portsmouth and Spurs.
Crouch has scored 22 goals in 42 appearances for England -
many of those coming as a substitute - but his last appearance
for England was two years ago this week in a 2-1 home friendly
defeat by France.
Crouch said: "I've not been in the last few squads. Whoever
takes over hopefully will start picking me again but it's only
what you do for your club that warrants getting in the England
set-up again so I've got to play well for Stoke, score goals and
hopefully that will come."
Stoke, playing in Europe for only the third time after first
round exits in the UEFA Cup in 1972-73 and 1974-75, beat Hajduk
Split and FC Thun in qualifiers before coming through from a
group that also comprised Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas and Maccabi Tel
Aviv.
Valencia, winners of the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, the UEFA
Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup in the past and beaten
finalists in the 2000 and 2001 Champions League finals, finished
third in their Champions League group to drop into the Europa
League.
Their last European match was also in England, when they
were beaten 3-0 at Chelsea in their final Champions League group
match in December.
(Writing by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)