Feb 22 Europa League last 32, second leg summary
on Wednesday
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 1, Edin Dzeko 76, David Silva
84, David Pizarro 86
Porto 0
Red card: Rolando 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,538
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 23
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) v Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)
(1800)
Club Bruges (Belgium) v Hanover 96 (Germany)
(1800)
Twente Enschede (Netherlands) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania)
(1800)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Udinese (Italy)
(1800)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Trabzonspor (Turkey)
(1800)
Standard Liege (Belgium) v Wisla Krakow (Poland)
(1800)
Valencia (Spain) v Stoke City (England)
(1800)
Anderlecht (Belgium) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
(2005)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Lazio (Italy)
(2005)
Besiktas (Turkey) v Braga (Portugal)
(2005)
Manchester United (England) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands)
(2005)
Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) v Salzburg (Austria)
(2005)
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Rubin Kazan (Russia)
(2005)
Schalke 04 (Germany) v Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
(2005)
Sporting (Portugal) v Legia Warsaw (Poland)
(2005)