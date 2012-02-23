Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Europa League last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 6 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Aras OEzbiliz 37, Toby Alderweireld 87 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 67,328 - - - Metalist Kharkiv 4 Martin Hinteregger 28og, Jonathan Cristaldo 62, Sebastian Blanco 63, Marlos 87 Salzburg 1 Jakob Jantscher 56 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Rafik Djebbour 14 Rubin Kazan 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Anderlecht 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Maarten Martens 54 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,000 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Godin 48 Lazio 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Schalke 04 3 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 8,106,120+1 Viktoria Plzen 1 Frantisek Rajtoral 88 Red Card: Marek Bakos 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,000 - - - Besiktas 0 Braga 1 Lima 25 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Sporting 1 Matias Fernandez 84 Legia Warsaw 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Athletic Bilbao 1 Iker Muniain 62 Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 60 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Valencia 1 Jonas 24 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 55,000 - - - Twente Enschede 1 Nacer Chadli 28 Steaua Bucharest 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Standard Liege 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Red Card: Gervasio Nunez 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - PAOK Salonika 0 Udinese 3 Danilo 6, Antonio Floro Flores 15, Maurizio Domizzi 51pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,000 - - - PSV Eindhoven 4 Dries Mertens 15pen, Tim Matavz 31,53, Kevin Strootman 38 Trabzonspor 1 Burak Yilmaz 43 Red card: Tolga Zengin 44 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Club Bruges 0 Hanover 96 1 Mame Biram Diouf 21 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Wednesday, February 22 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 1, Edin Dzeko 76, David Silva 84, David Pizarro 86 Porto 0 Red card: Rolando 77 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,538 - - -
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.