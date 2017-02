BUCHAREST May 9 Athletic Bilbao named seven players raised at the club for the final of the Europa League against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Bilbao, who only field players with a family connection to the Basque region and shun big-name signings, picked a team with an average age of 25 for their first European final since 1977.

There were no major surprises from Bilbao coach Marcelo Bielsa or Atletico counterpart and fellow Argentine Diego Simeone for the all-Spanish final.

Bilbao went with a typically adventurous system with Markel Susaeta, Fernando Llorente and Iker Muniain in a three-man attack while Atletico had Radamel Falcao, last year's Europa League top scorer with Porto, as their lone striker.

