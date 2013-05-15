Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
AMSTERDAM May 15 Chelsea captain John Terry suffered cup final heartbreak for the second time in 12 months when he missed out on selection for Wednesday's Europa League showdown against Benfica.
The former England centre half was left out of the starting lineup after failing to recover from a twisted ankle he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.
Terry also missed last season's Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich through suspension.
Gary Cahill and Branislav Ivanovic were chosen by interim manager Rafa Benitez as the two central defenders on Wednesday, with utility player David Luiz picked as Frank Lampard's partner in midfield.
Coach Jorge Jesus, bidding to end a run of six straight defeats in European finals for Benfica, preferred Rodrigo to Lima in attack. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.