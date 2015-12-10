Dec 10 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be rested for Thursday's Europa league clash with Monaco, while midfielder Mousa Dembele has been ruled out due to illness, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

With Spurs already through to the knockout stages and needing a draw to top their group, Pochettino indicated he would rest key players, including Kane, who has played every game for the club this season.

"Is it a chance to rest him? Maybe yes," Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

"He is in the squad but it is true we need to assess him and we still have to decide the starting 11."

Dembele picked up a stomach bug, but the return of Nabil Bentaleb and Nacer Chadli means that the manager will not be short of options in midfield.

Bentaleb picked up a foot injury while playing for Algeria in November, while Chadli injured an ankle in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Oct. 17.

Ryan Mason is still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained against Chelsea on Nov. 29, but Pochettino said the midfielder was likely to return to training next week. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)