LONDON, April 4 Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale will miss at least two matches after injuring his ankle near the end of their 2-2 home draw with Basel in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg.

"He has rolled his ankle. It shouldn't be as bad as the images you have seen (on television). There's lots of swelling. The pain is obviously very big. We hope to assess him tomorrow," manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters, adding that the Wales international could be back by April 21.

The 23-year-old Bale, who has been in a rich vein of form scoring 22 goals in all competitions this season, suffered the injury in the dying minutes of the match when he turned his right ankle while challenging for the ball with substitute David Degen.

"There is a big possibility that he can make it for the Manchester City game and only miss the next two (matches). He will have a scan tomorrow (Friday)," added Villas-Boas.

Third-placed Tottenham, who are chasing a top-four Premier League finish that would see them qualify for next season's Champions League, welcome Everton on Sunday before the second leg against Basel next Thursday and the Manchester City game on April 21. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)