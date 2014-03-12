LONDON, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will return for their Europa League last 16 tie at home to Benfica on Thursday after recovering from a back injury.

Eriksen was instrumental in Tottenham's 3-1 home victory over FC Dnipro Dnipropetrevsk in the previous round but missed the Premier League games against Cardiff City and Chelsea as well as Denmark's 1-0 defeat by England at Wembley.

"Christian has contributed well in his last few matches, both goals and assists and it's great to have him back in contention," head coach Tim Sherwood told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Wednesday.

Spurs are hosting Portuguese giants for the first time since they met in the European Cup semi-final in 1962 when Benfica went on to beat Real Madrid in the final.