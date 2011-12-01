LONDON Dec 1 Tottenham Hotspur look
almost certain to become the biggest casualties of the Europa
League group stages but judging by their indifference towards
the competition this season the London club may regard it as a
blessing in disguise.
Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat by PAOK Salonika means Spurs
need a large win at Shamrock Rovers in their last group match
allied with a PAOK defeat of second-placed Rubin Kazan if they
are to keep their interest in Europe alive.
"I am disappointed now because we are not going to be in the
last 32," manager Harry Redknapp said after losing to 10-man
PAOK. "It's very slim -- it is very difficult now. I wanted to
stay in the competition but it wasn't to be."
However, Redknapp is unlikely to be sending his big guns to
Dublin, while visiting fans will probably have more interest in
Ireland's most famous liquid export.
The reason? Tottenham are desperate to get back into the
Champions League -- the competition they illuminated last season
on their debut -- and the fixture congestion produced by Europa
League progress is regarded as a threat to those ambitions.
Having said that, they have juggled it well so far, winning
nine of their last 10 Premier League matches -- a run that has
propelled them into third spot, two points behind second-placed
Manchester United with a game in hand.
With a busy December fixture list approaching, Tottenham are
in a strong position to consolidate a top-four place and a route
back into the Champions League, possibly at the expense of
bitter north London rivals Arsenal.
Last season they missed out, finishing fifth, and the Europa
League has proved a poor substitute.
Tottenham have managed just two wins, one of them at home to
European lightweights Shamrock, and notched five goals in a
group Spurs should have negotiated with ease.
Yet Redknapp defended sending out five teams made up of
youngsters, squad players and the odd big name, although did not
go so far as saying an early exit would be beneficial.
"We have been lucky so far and the important thing is that
we have the players fresh for the Premier League at the
weekend," Redknapp said.
"If we had Roman Pavlyuchenko and Giovani Dos Santos fit, we
would not have played Luka Modric, Jermain Defoe or Aaron
Lennon. I wouldn't want to say going out is a blessing. I wanted
to win tonight. You want to win every game."
Last season, Tottenham topped a Champions League group
containing holders Inter Milan, Werder Bremen and FC Twente,
scoring 18 goals in the process, before knocking out AC Milan in
the quarter-finals. Real Madrid ended their adventure.
Redknapp made nine changes to the side that beat West
Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the Premier League for the visit of PAOK
and but for injuries would have changed all 11 -- his priority
clearly Saturday's home match against Bolton.
Tottenham have a proud history in Europe, winning the UEFA
Cup (the predecessor of the Europa League), then highly regarded
by the continent's biggest clubs, in 1984.
The fact that only 26,000 turned up to watch against the
Greek side PAOK, 10,000 short of White Hart Lane's capacity,
also spoke volumes for the fans' view of the competition.
With their best squad for decades, title talk in the air and
a new stadium in the pipeline, Tottenham's ambitions, rightly or
wrongly, have transcended participation in the Europa League --
a competition that puts a strain on playing resources.
Should Tottenham go on to finish in the Premier League's top
four, or better, defeat by a sprightly Greek side on a rainy
night in north London will be regarded as a worthwhile
sacrifice.
