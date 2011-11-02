LONDON Nov 2 Tottenham Hotspur coach Harry Redknapp will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Rubin Kazan in Russia because of an unexplained medical problem.

"Harry Redknapp is due to undergo a medical procedure tomorrow morning and will therefore not travel with the squad," the club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Wednesday.

"(Assistant coaches) Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan will assume first team responsibilities in his absence."

Spurs are top of Group A with seven points from three matches, two ahead of PAOK Salonika and three in front of Rubin.

Redknapp's team have also been in good form in the Premier League, climbing to fifth in the table after a seven-match unbeaten run. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)