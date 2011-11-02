* Operation to unblock arteries successful
* Spurs manager to be discharged in next 48 hours
* Redknapp misses Europa League tie in Russia
LONDON, Nov 2 Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp has had successful minor heart surgery and is due to be
discharged from hospital in the next 48 hours, the Premier
League club said on Wednesday.
The 64-year-old had two stents inserted to unblock coronary
arteries and was in "excellent spirits" the club said in a
statement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"We are delighted the operation went so smoothly and
successfully," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.
"Knowing Harry he will want to rush back, but it's important
that he only does so when he has recovered properly."
Former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Southampton boss
Redknapp will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Rubin
Kazan in Russia but plans to return to work soon.
"I am hoping I can be back at work again in a couple of
days," he was quoted as saying by British media before the
operation.
Tottenham's Dutch forward Rafael van der Vaart said the
squad were shocked to hear the news.
"We were totally surprised and I was a little bit scared for
him when I heard," Van der Vaart told Sky Sports. "I hope he's
going to get better and that we can keep winning for him."
Assistant coaches Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan will be in
charge of the first team in Redknapp's absence.
Spurs are top of Group A with seven points from three
matches, two ahead of PAOK Salonika and three in front of Rubin.
They have also been in good form in the Premier League,
climbing to fifth in the table after a seven-match unbeaten run.
