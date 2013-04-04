UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
LONDON, April 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Basel 2 - Europa League quarter-final, first leg result
At White Hart Lane
Scorers:
Tottenham: Emmanuel Adebayor 40, Gylfi Sigurdsson 58
Basel: Valentin Stocker 30, Fabian Frei 34
Halftime: 1-2
Teams:
Tottenham Hotspur: 24-Brad Friedel; 32 Benoit Assou-Ekotto (20 Michael Dawson 58), 5-Jan Vertonghen, 13-William Gallas, 16-Kyle Naughton; 8-Scott Parker, 19 Mousa Dembele; 7-Aaron Lennon (22-Gylfi Sigurdsson 24), 11-Gareth Bale, 14 Lewis Holtby (2 Clint Dempsey 63); 10-Emmanuel Adebayor
Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 15-Kay Voser, 6-Aleksandar Dragovic, 16-Fabian Schaer, 27-Markus Steinhoefer; 8-Serey Die (24-Cabral 65), 33 Mohamed Elneny; 14 Valentin Stocker; 20 Fabian Frei, 22-Mohamed Salah (7-David Degen (83); 9-Marco Streller (31-Jacques Zoua 72)
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) (Compiled by Ken Ferris)
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto