By Theo Ruizenaar

AMSTERDAM Feb 16 Second-half goals by Ashley Young and Javier Hernandez earned Manchester United a deserved 2-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday which put them on course to reach the Europa League last 16.

United started slowly and allowed Ajax to create the most danger in the first half, Siem de Jong going close to opening the scoring when his long-range effort forced David de Gea into a diving save.

"The result is better than the performance tonight," United manager Alex Ferguson told reporters.

"I've made some changes in my team, with Young, Nani and Jones, but it was disappointing to see our first half."

The English champions created three good chances after the break and Young opened the scoring after 58 minutes when he picked up a cross from Nani and rounded a defender before beating keeper Kenneth Vermeer with a firm low shot.

A well-executed counter-attack five minutes from time by Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney gave Hernandez the chance to seal a comfortable win for United in their first ever appearance in the Europa League.

"We didn't speed up our game enough, while Ajax also made it difficult for us with their system, but you can't complain if you win 2-0 away in Europe," Ferguson added.

After the lacklustre first-half performance United made the difference directly after the interval when Vermeer denied Nani, Hernandez and Rooney the opening goal with three saves in five minutes before Young broke the deadlock.

