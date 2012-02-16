* United in driving seat ahead of second leg
* Win at Ajax comes courtesy of goals by Young and Hernandez
By Theo Ruizenaar
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 Second-half goals by Ashley
Young and Javier Hernandez earned Manchester United a 2-0 win at
Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday which put them on course to reach the
Europa League last 16.
United started slowly and allowed Ajax to create the most
danger in the first half, Siem de Jong going close to opening
the scoring when his long-range effort forced David de Gea into
a diving save.
"The result is better than the performance tonight," United
manager Alex Ferguson told reporters.
"I've made some changes in my team, with Young, Nani and
Jones, but it was disappointing to see our first half."
The English champions created three good chances after the
break and Young opened the scoring after 58 minutes when he
picked up a cross from Nani and rounded a defender before
beating keeper Kenneth Vermeer with a firm low shot.
A well-executed counter-attack five minutes from time by
Antonio Valencia and Wayne Rooney gave Hernandez the chance to
seal a comfortable win for United in their first ever appearance
in the Europa League.
"We didn't speed up our game enough, while Ajax also made it
difficult for us with their system, but you can't complain if
you win 2-0 away in Europe," Ferguson added.
After the lacklustre first-half performance, United made the
difference directly after the interval when Vermeer denied Nani,
Hernandez and Rooney the opening goal with three saves in five
minutes before Young broke the deadlock.
Victory was soured somewhat by news that Valencia, who was
substituted in the dying minutes, had sustained an injury during
the build-up to the second goal and could be out of action for
around a month.
"Hamstrings are hamstrings -- it'll be four weeks," Ferguson
said.
