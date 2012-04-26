* Atletico's Adrian earns 1-0 win at Valencia
* Madrid side win semi-final 5-2 on aggregate
* Will play La Liga rivals Bilbao in the final
VALENCIA, April 26 Adrian Lopez's fizzing volley
earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at La Liga rivals Valencia as
they reached a second Europa League final in three seasons on
Thursday although midfielder Tiago was sent off near the end.
Atletico, who won the first leg 4-2, survived a first-half
siege at a noisy Mestalla, but the hosts were unable to breach
the visiting defence and the Madrid side will now face Athletic
Bilbao in the May 9 final.
Adrian scored at the end of a counter-attack on the hour
when Diego found him wide of the area and, after he chested the
ball down, the Spanish youth international struck a spectacular
shot inside the far post.
Atletico had midfielder Tiago sent off 11 minutes from time,
ruling him out of the final, but Diego Simeone's side hung on to
book a place in next month's showpiece match against fellow La
liga side Bilbao in Bucharest.
Valencia poured forward in search of an early goal to start
the fightback from their first-leg deficit but ran into inspired
Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on loan from Chelsea, who
kept them at bay.
The hosts had one of their brightest performers on the
night, Sergio Canales, stretchered off in tears with what looked
like a serious knee injury in the 59th minute and almost
immediately Adrian ended the game as a contest.
Tiago's foolish red card came after he appeared to have been
penalised for a handball, when it struck a Valencia player's
hand in the area, and both teams became involved in a messy
scuffle.
Atletico beat Valencia in the quarter-finals in 2010 on
their way to winning the tournament with an extra-time 2-1
victory over Fulham in Hamburg.
