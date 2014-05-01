VALENCIA, Spain May 1 Sevilla snatched a place in the final of the Europa League when a 94th-minute Stephane Mbia header put the Spanish side through on away goals after their semi-final tie against Valencia ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Despite going down 3-1 at Valencia on Thursday, Sevilla set up a final showdown with Benfica after the Portuguese club eliminated Juventus 2-1 on aggregate.

Sevilla won last week's first leg 2-0 at home but a 14th-minute Sofiane Feghouli strike, an own goal from goalkeeper Beto in the 26th and a Jeremy Mathieu goal 21 minutes from time put Valencia 3-0 ahead on the night and 3-2 ahead overall.

The home side were just over a minute away from going through to the May 14 final when Federico Fazio flicked on a long throw and Mbia rose to crash a header into the net and silence the Valencia fans packed into the Mestalla. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)