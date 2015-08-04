ZURICH Aug 4 Legia Warsaw have been declared 3-0 winners over Kukes after last week's Europa League qualifier in Albania was abandoned early in the second half following crowd trouble.

Hosts Kukes were also ordered to play their next home match in European competition behind closed doors and fined 70,000 euros ($76,748.00) following last Thursday's third round, first leg tie at Tirana's Qemal Stafa stadium.

Television pictures showed a Legia player lying on the pitch, apparently after being hit by an object thrown from the stands, immediately after the Polish side had scored to go 2-1 ahead early in the second half.

The player was treated and returned to the field with a bandage around his head before play was abandoned.

UEFA listed the offences as setting off/throwing of fireworks and/or other objects, crowd disturbances and display of an "illicit banner."

Kukes will also have to play a second European match behind closed doors if they are involved in a similar incident at any time during the next two years, UEFA said. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich. Editing by Patrick Johnston)