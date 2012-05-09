May 9 UEFA Cup/Europa League finals since the competition replaced the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1971-72: Season Winners Runners-Up Agg score 1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wan. 3-2 1972-73 Liverpool Bor.Moenchengladbach 3-2 1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 1974-75 Bor.Moenchengladbach Twente Enschede 5-1 1975-76 Liverpool Club Bruges 4-3 1976-77 Juventus Athletic Bilbao 2-2* 1977-78 PSV Eindhoven Bastia 3-0 1978-79 Bor.Moenchengladbach Red Star Belgrade 2-1 1979-80 Eintracht Frankfurt Bor.Moenchengladbach 3-3* 1980-81 Ipswich Town AZ Alkmaar 5-4 1981-82 IFK Gothenburg Hamburg SV 4-0 1982-83 Anderlecht Benfica 2-1 1983-84 Tottenham Hotspur Anderlecht 2-2

(Tottenham won 4-3 on penalties) 1984-85 Real Madrid Videoton 3-1 1985-86 Real Madrid Cologne 5-3 1986-87 IFK Gothenburg Dundee United 2-1 1987-88 Bayer Leverkusen Espanyol 3-3

(Bayer Leverkusen won 3-2 on penalties) 1988-89 Napoli VfB Stuttgart 5-4 1989-90 Juventus Fiorentina 3-1 1990-91 Inter Milan AS Roma 2-1 1991-92 Ajax Amsterdam Torino 2-2* 1992-93 Juventus Borussia Dortmund 6-1 1993-94 Inter Milan Salzburg 2-0 1994-95 Parma Juventus 2-1 1995-96 Bayern Munich Bordeaux 5-1 1996-97 Schalke 04 Inter Milan 1-1

(Schalke 04 won 4-1 on penalties) 1997-98 Inter Milan Lazio 3-0 1998-99 Parma Olympique Marseille 3-0 1999-2000 Galatasaray Arsenal 0-0aet

(Galatasaray won 4-1 on penalties) 2000-01 Liverpool Alaves 5-4aet 2001-02 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund 3-2 2002-03 Porto Celtic 3-2aet 2003-04 Valencia Olympique Marseille 2-0 2004-05 CSKA Moscow Sporting Lisbon 3-1 2005-06 Sevilla Middlesbrough 4-0 2006-07 Sevilla Espanyol 2-2aet

(Sevilla won 3-1 on penalties) 2007-08 Zenit St Petersburg Rangers 2-0 2008-09 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen 2-1aet 2009-10 Atletico Madrid Fulham 2-1aet 2010-11 Porto Braga 1-0 2011-12 Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao 3-0

Notes: Scores marked by * denote won on away goals.

From the 1997-98 season finals were decided by one match.

From the 2009/10 season the competition was renamed Europa League.

