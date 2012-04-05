* Athletic Bilbao overcome Schalke to reach last four
* Atletico Madrid and Valencia also go through
* Sporting get past Kharkiv to join Spaniards
By Brian Homewood
BERNE, April 5 Athletic Bilbao and Atletico
Madrid overcame German opposition to reach the Europa League
semi-finals on Thursday while fellow Spaniards Valencia joined
them by demolishing AZ Alkmaar.
Sporting completed an all-Iberian lineup by knocking out
Metalist Kharkiv, who missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw in Ukraine
allowing the Portuguese side go through 3-2 on aggregate.
Athletic, Manchester United's conquerors in the previous
round, played more of the entertaining football which is a
hallmark of their eccentric coach Marcelo Bielsa as they drew
2-2 at home to Schalke 04 to qualify 6-4 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid won 2-1 at Hanover 96 with an 87th minute
winner from Radamel Falcao, last season's top scorer in the
competition playing for champions Porto, to complete a 4-2
aggregate win.
Adil Rami scored two early goals to set Valencia on their
way to a 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar as they comfortably
overturned a first-leg deficit to win 5-2 on aggregate.
Spain also has Barcelona and Real Madrid in the last four of
the Champions League and there is now a possibility that both
European finals this season will be all-Spanish affairs.
Atletico Madrid face Valencia in the semi-finals while
Athletic Bilbao, enjoying their best European campaign since
reaching the final of the old UEFA Cup in 1977, play Sporting.
BIELSA RELIEVED
The showpiece will be staged in Bucharest on May 9 where an
Athletic-Atletico final would pit Bielsa against Diego Simeone,
who played under him for nearly four years with Argentina, on
the touchline.
Leading 4-2 after their impressive win in Gelsenkirchen,
Bielsa's Athletic side, 11th in La Liga, did it the hard way,
twice coming from behind against the Bundesliga's third place
team.
Bielsa, who has also coached Chile, watched the game in his
unmistakable manner, either pacing incessantly up and down the
technical area or crouching on his knees.
His nerves were on edge when Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
put Schalke ahead in the 29th minute with a low drive from the
edge of the area, but Ibai Gomez levelled four minutes before
the break at a typically exuberant San Mames.
Former Real Madrid and Spain striker Raul put Schalke back
in front with a left-foot strike from 25 metres in the 52nd
minute, giving the Germans renewed hope of an unlikely
fightback.
It was short-lived, though, as Markel Susaeta burst forward
to fire the equaliser three minutes later.
FALCAO STRIKES
Atletico, Europa League winners two seasons ago, took a 2-1
lead to Germany and were happy to sit back until the 63rd minute
when Adrian Lopez pounced to score a fine individual goal.
Mame Biram Diouf brought Hanover back into contention with
an 81st minute equaliser but striker Falcao settled the match
three minutes from time.
The Colombian striker, who hit a competition record 17 goals
last season, cushioned Diego's pass on his chest and thumped
home an emphatic finish to the delight of Atletico coach
Simeone, wearing his customary all-black outfit.
Former UEFA Cup winners Valencia were the only team who
managed to overturn a first-leg deficit, needing only 17 minutes
to take control against an Alkmaar side who are second in the
Dutch league.
Frenchman Rami struck after 15 minutes, beating Esteban
Alvarado to Sofiane Feghouli's cross, and scored again from
close range two minutes later after Roberto Soldado flicked on
Tino Costa's cross.
Jordi Alba and Pablo Hernandez completed the rout after
halftime.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel headed Sporting in front just before
halftime at Metalist, who hit back with a Jonathan Cristaldo
goal in the 57th minute.
Seven minutes later, Metalist blew a chance to level the
aggregate score when Cleiton Xavier's penalty was saved by Rui
Patrico.
