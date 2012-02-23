ZURICH, FEB 23 - By Brian Homewood
ZURICH Feb 23 Ten-man Athletic Bilbao beat
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 on Thursday to reach the Europa League last
16 as Steaua Bucharest's dream of playing the final in their
home city ended at Twente Enschede.
Udinese progressed with a 3-0 win at PAOK Salonika and PSV
Eindhoven demolished 10-man Trabzonspor 4-1 to join them.
Bilbao, under eccentric former Chile and Argentina coach
Marcelo Bielsa, struggled to claw back a 2-1 first-leg deficit
against the Russians and their cause appeared to be lost when
Fernando Amorebieta was given a second yellow card for a trip of
Roman Shishkin on the hour.
But only two minutes later Iker Muniain scored at the far
post to send Athletic through on away goals.
Former European champions Steaua took a 1-0 deficit to
Twente Enschede and their slim hopes ended just before the half
hour following a blunder by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, who
lost his footing as he tried to control a back pass.
Luuk de Jong pounced before squaring to Nacer Chadli, who
calmly rolled the ball into the unguarded net to end the
Romanians' hopes.
Udinese, held 0-0 at home by PAOK last week, raced to a 2-0
lead after only 15 minutes thanks to Danilo, who took advantage
of sloppy defending to head in, and a deflected shot by Antonio
Floro Flores.
Maurizio Domizzi completed the scoring with a second-half
penalty.
Tim Matavz scored twice for former UEFA Cup winners PSV
against Trabzonspor, who had Tolga Zengin sent off before
halftime for deliberate handball. The Dutch side won 6-2 on
aggregate.
Hanover 96 won 1-0 at Bruges to complete a 3-1 aggregate win
while Valencia's 1-0 win over Stoke City, thanks to a first-half
goal from Jonas, sent them through 2-0.
Standard Liege also went through despite a goalless draw at
home to Wisla Krakow who had Gervasio Nunez sent off for a
second bookable offence just after the hour. The Belgians won on
away goals.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond)