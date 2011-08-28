VIENNA Aug 28 Austria coach Didi Constantini has had a change of heart and given a late call-up to controversial striker Marko Arnautovic for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Germany and Turkey.

The 22-year-old, dropped earlier this year after a loss of form and problems at his German club Werder Bremen, had originally been left out of the squad.

But Constantini, whose side visit Germany on Friday and host Turkey four days later, said he had back-tracked after Arnautovic, who has repeatedly promised to turn over a new leaf, scored in successive Bundesliga games.

"Marko's form curve is upwards and so he has been recalled," Constantini told the Austria federation website (www.oefb.at).

"His coach Thomas Schaaf has told me of his development on and off the pitch."

Austria, fourth in Group A with seven points from six games, have only an outside chance of qualifying for Poland and Ukraine next year. They have lost their last six matches against Germany.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)

