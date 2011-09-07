VIENNA, Sept 7 Austria coach Didi
Constantini will leave when his contract ends in December
following the team's failure to qualify for Euro 2012, the
latest in a long line of disappointments for the national side.
The Austrian federation (OEFB) said that the search for a
new coach would begin immediately and Constantini's successor
could make his debut in a friendly in November.
"The contract which expires on Dec. 31 this year will not be
renewed," said the OEFB in a statement on its website
(www.oefb.at) following a meeting between Constantini, 56, and
federation president Leo Windtner.
"According to the timetable, the new coach should be
established by the start of November with his debut in a
friendly on Nov. 15."
Constantini, who replaced Karel Brueckner two years ago, has
managed seven wins and three draws in 23 matches during which he
has barred some of Austria's top players including midfielder
Andreas Ivanschitz.
Tuesday's goalless draw at home to Turkey ended their
chances of playing at Euro 2012 and maintained their record of
having never reached the tournament through the qualifying
competition.
On Friday, they were thrashed 6-2 in Germany, their sixth
defeat in a row by their neighbours.
Austria's only appearance at the European championship was
in 2008 when they qualified automatically as co-hosts with
Switzerland. However, they were knocked out in the first round.
Austria's fortunes have waned over the last few years and
they have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998.
Constantini will remain in charge for the two remaining
games, away to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, in Euro qualifying
Group A, although the OEFB said that if the new coach was found
quickly, he could also take over for those games.
