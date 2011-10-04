(Updates with details and quotes)
VIENNA Oct 4 Swiss Marcel Koller was unveiled
as Austria's new coach on Tuesday, replacing the sacked Didi
Constantini and given the mandate of qualifying for the 2014
World Cup in Brazil.
Austria's disappointing Euro 2012 qualifying campaign
resulted in Constantini's departure in September.
The 50-year-old Koller, a former Swiss international,
coached St Gallen to the Swiss championship in 2000 and had a
four-year spell until 2009 at German club VfL Bochum.
He takes over with the aim of taking Austria to the 2014
World Cup, the Austrian Football Federation said.
Koller will not be in charge for the Euro 2012 qualifiers
against Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan this week and next week and
will officially take over on Nov. 1.
"Austria actually play good football. There are many young
players who have great potential," Koller told reporters during
his official presentation. "I cam convinced we can go down a
good path.
"I am a coach who wants to win games, who wants to be
successful. Bringing in two or three young players, that is not
success."
Austria are fourth in their Euro 2012 Group A on eight
points, six behind second-placed Turkey with Germany already
through. They travel to Azerbaijan on Friday before going on to
Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
Their goalless draw against Turkey in September ended their
chances of playing at Euro 2012 and maintained their record of
having never reached the tournament finals through the
qualifying competition.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)