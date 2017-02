VIENNA Oct 4 Swiss Marcel Koller was unveiled as the new Austria coach for the next three years, replacing the sacked Didi Constantini, the Austrian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Austria's disappointing Euro 2012 qualifying campaign resulted in Constantini's departure in September.

Koller, a former Swiss international, coached St Gallen to the Swiss championship in 2000 and had a four-year spell until 2009 at German club VfL Bochum.

