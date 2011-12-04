Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Austrian championship results and standings on Sunday. Wacker Innsbruck 1 Sturm Graz 0 SC Wiener Neustadt 0 Salzburg 0
Played on Saturday Austria Vienna 0 Mattersburg 0 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1 Ried 1 Kapfenberger SV 0 Rapid Vienna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 17 7 7 3 33 22 28 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 17 7 7 3 28 18 28 3 Ried 17 7 7 3 26 17 28 ------------------------- 4 FC Admira Wacker Modling 17 7 7 3 28 24 28 ------------------------- 5 Salzburg 17 6 6 5 27 19 24 6 Sturm Graz 17 6 5 6 27 26 23 7 Wacker Innsbruck 17 4 8 5 19 24 20 8 SC Wiener Neustadt 17 4 7 6 16 25 19 9 Mattersburg 17 2 8 7 20 25 14 ------------------------- 10 Kapfenberger SV 17 2 4 11 13 37 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (