Nov 27 Austrian championship results and standings
on Sunday
Sturm Graz 3 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1
Played on Saturday
Austria Vienna 2 SC Wiener Neustadt 2
Salzburg 6 Kapfenberger SV 0
Mattersburg 1 Rapid Vienna 2
Ried 1 Wacker Innsbruck 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Austria Vienna 16 7 6 3 33 22 27
-------------------------
2 Rapid Vienna 16 7 6 3 28 18 27
3 Ried 16 7 6 3 25 16 27
-------------------------
4 FC Admira Wacker Modling 16 7 6 3 27 23 27
-------------------------
5 Salzburg 16 6 5 5 27 19 23
6 Sturm Graz 16 6 5 5 27 25 23
7 SC Wiener Neustadt 16 4 6 6 16 25 18
8 Wacker Innsbruck 16 3 8 5 18 24 17
9 Mattersburg 16 2 7 7 20 25 13
-------------------------
10 Kapfenberger SV 16 2 3 11 13 37 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
