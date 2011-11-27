Nov 27 Austrian championship results and standings on Sunday Sturm Graz 3 FC Admira Wacker Modling 1

Played on Saturday Austria Vienna 2 SC Wiener Neustadt 2 Salzburg 6 Kapfenberger SV 0 Mattersburg 1 Rapid Vienna 2 Ried 1 Wacker Innsbruck 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Austria Vienna 16 7 6 3 33 22 27 ------------------------- 2 Rapid Vienna 16 7 6 3 28 18 27 3 Ried 16 7 6 3 25 16 27 ------------------------- 4 FC Admira Wacker Modling 16 7 6 3 27 23 27 ------------------------- 5 Salzburg 16 6 5 5 27 19 23 6 Sturm Graz 16 6 5 5 27 25 23 7 SC Wiener Neustadt 16 4 6 6 16 25 18 8 Wacker Innsbruck 16 3 8 5 18 24 17 9 Mattersburg 16 2 7 7 20 25 13 ------------------------- 10 Kapfenberger SV 16 2 3 11 13 37 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation