April 8 Wacker Innsbruck fans injured a policeman by letting off firecrackers and smashed up toilets during their game at Salzburg.

Salzburg police said in a statement on Sunday that a group of 98 fans arrived late for Saturday's game after their buses were stopped for checks on a motorway. This took longer than usual "because they were not very co-operative," police said.

The supporters arrived at the stadium as the second half was getting under way and forced their way in.

"This ended up with a massive misuse of fireworks against the officers in which one officer was injured," said the statement, adding that he suffered burns to the shoulder.

"Four people suffered minor self-inflicted injuries. The toilets in the visiting fans' sector were totally demolished."

Police said they were examining video footage to identify the perpetrators.

Salzburg, owned by the energy drinks manufacturers Red Bull, won 2-0 to stay top of the Austrian Bundesliga, one point ahead of Rapid Vienna.

