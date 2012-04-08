April 8 Wacker Innsbruck fans injured a
policeman by letting off firecrackers and smashed up toilets
during their game at Salzburg.
Salzburg police said in a statement on Sunday that a group
of 98 fans arrived late for Saturday's game after their buses
were stopped for checks on a motorway. This took longer than
usual "because they were not very co-operative," police said.
The supporters arrived at the stadium as the second half was
getting under way and forced their way in.
"This ended up with a massive misuse of fireworks against
the officers in which one officer was injured," said the
statement, adding that he suffered burns to the shoulder.
"Four people suffered minor self-inflicted injuries. The
toilets in the visiting fans' sector were totally demolished."
Police said they were examining video footage to identify
the perpetrators.
Salzburg, owned by the energy drinks manufacturers Red Bull,
won 2-0 to stay top of the Austrian Bundesliga, one point ahead
of Rapid Vienna.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Dave Thompson)