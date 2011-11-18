BAKU Nov 18 - Former England captain Tony
Adams has quit as coach of Azeri club FC Gabala midway through
the season for family reasons, they said on Friday.
"I came to Gabala to share my experience and help the club
grow and achieve something great," the 45-year-old, who was
appointed in May 2010 on a three-year contract, was quoted as
saying by the club's press office.
"I've spent some interesting time here. I did what I could
but unfortunately I had to leave the club for family reasons."
The club said Adams' Turkish assistant, Fatih Kavlak, has
been appointed caretaker coach until the end of the year.
Gabala, founded six years ago in a small town about 200km
north of Baku, are sixth in the 12-team league midway through
the season which ends in May.
(Reporting by Fuad Dardahli; writing by Gennady Fyodorov;
editing by Alan Baldwin)
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)