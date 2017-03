MADRID, July 2 Europa League champions Sevilla have agreed to sell their Colombia striker Carlos Bacca to Serie A side AC Milan, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Sevilla and Milan confirmed on their websites a deal had been struck pending a medical but did not disclose terms.

Bacca, 28, has spent two years with Sevilla, helping them win the Europa League twice and finish fifth in La Liga last season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Ed Osmond)